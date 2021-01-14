Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.2 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.07-2.11 EPS.

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

