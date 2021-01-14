FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Increased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 4,649,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,926. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.