First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.16. 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000.

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

