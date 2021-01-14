First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.29

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.29 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

