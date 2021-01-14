First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

