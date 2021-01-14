First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.25 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

