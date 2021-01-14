First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.25 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.