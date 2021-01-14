First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FEI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 288,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,819. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 30,559 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

