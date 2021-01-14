First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.