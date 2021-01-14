First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,052. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

