First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1895276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a PE ratio of -55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

