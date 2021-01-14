First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.79.

Shares of FM opened at C$24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion and a PE ratio of -54.84. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.27.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

