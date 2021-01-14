First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

CLX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

