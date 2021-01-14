First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,334 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 930,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

