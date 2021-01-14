First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.88. 177,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

