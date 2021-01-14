First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

