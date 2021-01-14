First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.47. 868,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

