First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quotient were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quotient by 494.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $621.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

