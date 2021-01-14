First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

