First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 56,673 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,358.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.53. 106,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

