First Hawaiian Bank Sells 902 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

