First Hawaiian Bank Sells 324,978 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324,978 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla stock opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $671.72 and its 200-day moving average is $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

