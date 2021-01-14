First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.98 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

