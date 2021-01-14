First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $611.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,748,302. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

