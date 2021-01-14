First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

