First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,707,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.22 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

