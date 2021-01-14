First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,125 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CNC stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

