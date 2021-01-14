First Hawaiian Bank Buys 533 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

