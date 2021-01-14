First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 588 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

