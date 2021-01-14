First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 651 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $514.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.35 and a 200-day moving average of $403.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $515.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

