First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

