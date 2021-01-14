First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

