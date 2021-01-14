First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

