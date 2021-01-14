First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,810.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.55.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

