First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.21 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

