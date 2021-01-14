Financial Analysis: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) versus Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Jason Industries alerts:

This table compares Jason Industries and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jason Industries and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Summer Infant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.18 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Jason Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.