Financial Analysis: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) versus Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intrusion and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Juniper Networks 3 9 7 0 2.21

Intrusion currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.81%. Juniper Networks has a consensus price target of $24.74, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Volatility & Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% Juniper Networks 8.92% 8.30% 4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Juniper Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 30.45 $4.47 million $0.28 85.29 Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 1.74 $345.00 million $1.21 19.42

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Juniper Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Intrusion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and mist access points, which provide wireless access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Contrail Insights, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds; and Marvis Actions and AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues across the information technology, domains and automatically resolves issues. Additionally, the company provides technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

