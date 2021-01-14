Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

