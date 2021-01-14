Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
Filo Mining Company Profile
