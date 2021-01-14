Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 222426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

