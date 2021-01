Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

