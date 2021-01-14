Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $13.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,406. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

