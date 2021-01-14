Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $455.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), with a volume of 107891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.86.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

