Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

