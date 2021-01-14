Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Daniel D. Shoemaker Sells 9,482 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FATE opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

