Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $8,074,116.31 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00.

On Friday, November 13th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.