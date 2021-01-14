Fatcoin (FAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Fatcoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and $1.95 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

Fatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

