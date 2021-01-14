Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.