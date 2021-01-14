Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

