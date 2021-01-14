Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FMAO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 12,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

