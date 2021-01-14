Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.15. 104,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 66,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $681.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.