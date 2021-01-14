Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $8.16. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 14,590 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.57 million and a P/E ratio of -82.75.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

